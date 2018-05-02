Fort Oglethorpe is making progress on upgrading its water meter system by installing newly purchased automatic meters throughout town and scrapping some of the old ones.
Earlier this year, the city approved the purchase of more than 1,300 automatic water meters, which are being in stalled to create not only the most accurate readings possible, but also to create a more efficient way of taking readings.
Public Utilities Director Phil Parker says the new system being implemented will help his crews keep a closer eye on readings and allow them to check all the goings on in a much more timely fashion.
"Right now, it takes us a day and a half to read meters, and another day to do rechecks," Parker explained. "If we can get our system built out, we should be able to read the meters within about a half a day — as long as it takes to drive through town. It'll hopefully cut way down on our rechecks because it will be automatic."
Last month, Parker said crews had already changed out hundreds of the old meters, and got the city’s approval to garner a return on some of the ones being phased out by selling them to a scrap dealer.
“In our current meter change-out program, we’ve changed a couple of hundred meters already,” Parker said. “As we collect these old meters, with your approval, we’d like to carry those to a Chattanooga scrap metal dealer and turn those in. Then what happens is the dealer mails a check to City Hall it will be receipted into the water/sewer revenue. There is a fund for salvage.”
Parker says the new system will allow his crew to give residents better feedback on their water usage in the future by pinpointing how much water was used at certain points throughout the day.
Anyone resident wishing to know more about the new meters can call Fort Oglethorpe City Hall at 706-866-2544.