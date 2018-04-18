The city of Fort Oglethorpe is progressing with plans to alleviate traffic issues at two of its intersections after securing a land donation to build a round-a-bout at one and approving engineering services for the other.
For the past few months, city officials have been working to evaluate traffic issues along Mack Smith Road at Steele Road, and at Dietz Road at Battlefield Parkway, as new developments are planned for both areas.
Annexation and zoning for a 60-home housing development in the 900 block of Steele Road was approved in December, which followed the announcement that a new shopping plaza anchored by Publix supermarket would be coming to Dietz Road by this fall.
During the March 26 council meeting, the board approved acceptance of land donations to assist with construction of the round-a-bout at Steele Road, as well as the engineering contract for the Dietz Road work per the recommendation of Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long.
"Myself and Ms. Simpkins (City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins) met with the property owners and we had a few minor things that they had concerns about and got them addressed — water, sewer, and different things there about how it was going to be re-routed," Long explained. "We talked about stipulations that they wanted input on as far as the design and stuff like that to make sure it fit their property and didn't interfere or anything. We did get that worked out and signed off on. Everything should be clear for the donation."
The specifics of the land include a 0.58-acre donation from ERTH Inc. and 0.03-acre piece from Emerson Properties.
As for the Dietz Road project, the board unanimously approved the contract with Chattanooga-based CTI Engineers, Inc.
"As you know, we have the Publix that's coming at the intersection there at Dietz and Battlefield Parkway," Long said. "We have been looking at the issue about traffic. This proposal is for CTI Engineering for $72,400, and this will be for surveying, design, and permitting with GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation), bidding assistance, construction administration, resident project representation, and traffic signalization with upgrading, design, and permitting for that also."
When Councilman Jim Childs asked about how quickly the work could be done, Long replied that he hopes the project will move as swiftly as possible.
"We have told CTI that we need this on a fast track to try to get the construction phase started," Long said. "Actually, I spoke to a GDOT office administrator there out of our district to explain to him what we're going to be doing to fast track with them on the signal light there."