A Fort Oglethorpe police officer is caught up in a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) case and was placed on leave Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 16, officials say.
Law enforcement agencies converged on a Sage Brush Lane residence in Rossville as part of the GBI investigation.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Mike Helton said the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
Helton says the GBI searched the officer’s residence, with assistance from the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
Helton did not name the officer or specify the allegations of the case.
He defer any further comment to the GBI agents working the case.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Lindsay Merchant with the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit wasn’t at liberty to say much about the case, but did specify that no one was arrested in the case as of yet.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Merchant said. “The officer is not the only person residing in the home, and there were no arrests made.”
Helton said the officer will remain on leave until the investigation is completed.
“The Fort Oglethorpe police have been and will continue to be fully cooperative with the GBI as they proceed in their investigation,” Helton said.