The Fort Oglethorpe detectives are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Battlefield Parkway late Monday night, April 23, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, the incident occurred at the Walgreens located at 1228 Battlefield Parkway and City Hall Drive.
Officers responded to the scene just before midnight, at which time the store manager and a clerk relayed that a man had threatened them with a gun.
The robber demanded that the clerk open the cash register, and then made off with approximately $50 in cash and a pack of cigarettes, reports show.
The suspect in the case is described as a white male with reddish-colored hair, appearing to be in his early 20s. The suspect is approximately 5'8 to 5'10 with red facial hair and a thin build.
The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black hat, a black lightweight jacket with white or green stripes on the sleeves, as well as black and white shoes.
The suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored late model extended cab pickup truck with chrome wheels, bumpers, and running boards. The truck is believed to be a Ford XLT model.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is encouraged to call detective Tammy Davis at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at 706-866-2512.