Fort Oglethorpe Police Department report for Nov. 23-29
Mark Alan Thomas, 36, of 20 Hartford Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Krystal Michelle Yanez, 32, of 7 South Lynn Circle, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Paul Raines, 55, of 220 Slygo Road, Trenton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, operation of unsafe vehicle and tire requirements.
Vickie Karen Pangle, 38, of 1233 County Road 295, Higdon, AL arrested on charges of open container and permitting unlawful person to operate a vehicle.
Ami Marie Potter, 29, of 2361 Oakland Road, Sweetwater, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Curtis Raymant Horton, Jr., 24, of 7929 Hamilton Mill Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Timothy Sean Fizer, 49, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without a license and no insurance.
Christopher James Larmon, 27, of 22 South Steele Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and no insurance.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 1
License required: 2
Suspended registration: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Tires: 1
Vehicle approaching or entering intersection: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Following too closely: 1
Overtaking and passing: 1
Proof of insurance required: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Tail lights: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating a vehicle: 1
Public drunkenness: 1
Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1