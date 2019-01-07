Fort Oglethorpe Police Department report for Dec. 28, 2018 to Jan. 3, 2019
Amanda Nadine Mathus, 35, of 304 Fargo Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Demetrice Labron Joshen, 21, of 4018 Kirkland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of theft by bringing stolen property into state and obstruction.
Sierra Rene Snow, 26, of 160 Princess Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by bringing stolen property into state and obstruction.
Ashlyn Marie Halverson, 23, of 1990 Sandra Drive, Southeast, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal and outstanding warrant.
Cedric Lebron Ray, 34, of 112 Battle Farm Court, Rock Spring arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
Julia Ledbetter Cotton, 40, of 112 Battle Farm Court, Rock Spring arrested on charges of theft by bringing stolen property into state.
Cory E. Elliott, 36, of 107 Cedar Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Sherry A. Loach, 42, of 107 Cedar Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Robert William Smith, 33, of 5619 Highway 157, Rising Fawn, GA arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tristan Dean Bethune, 22, of 109 Wilson Street, Rossville arrested on charges of expired tag, driving while license suspended and no insurance.
Derrick E. Schofield, 17, of 1122 Merida Street, East Ridge arrested on charges of possession of a weapon during crime or attempt of crime, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by person under the age of 21, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tag light violation.
Brian Kyle Cook, 28, of 1850 Plum Nelly Road, Rising Fawn arrested on charges of VGCSA Schedule IV and VGCSA Schedule II.
Steven Scott Howard, 35, of 609 West Garden Farm Road, Rossville arrested on charges of VGCSA Schedule II and VGCSA Schedule IV.
Amanda Lynn Holland, 37, of 10243 Mullins Cove Road, Whitwell, TN arrested on a charge of Violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act.
Guy Lohman Hansford, 42, of 1646 Boyd Avenue, Jasper, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tail light.
Lindsey Ryan Cheatwood, 32, of 8 Haleys Cove Drive, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Cody Ryan Cox, 28, of 726 Henderson Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.
Tiffany Louise Cox, 26, of 726 Henderson Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
Patsy Marigann Conley, 23, of 384 McDonald Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule V, Possession of methamphetamine and giving false name/information to police.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 1
License required: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 4
Theft by shoplifting: 3
Vehicle turning left: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Following too closely: 1
Proof of insurance required: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
Requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle: 1
Tires: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3