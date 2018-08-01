Fort Oglethorpe’s police chief and City Council recently recognized three of its police officers for exceptional work in two cases that resulted in convictions.
During the July 9 City Council meeting, Chief Mike Helton discussed the work of Captains Gary McConathy and Steve Blevins, and Detective Sgt. Tammy Davis, all of whom went above and beyond to make sure two criminals were punished for their crimes.
“I think it’s vital that our city leaders and our community understand what our officers do for them,” Helton said. “It’s not often that cases of this magnitude get heard. They do when they happen, but I think it’s important that we acknowledge our employees, especially after matters have been settled.”
Before presenting each officer with their respective letters of commendation, Helton showed a video produced by the department and the city, which highlighted the two cases and included interviews with the prosecutors who garnered convictions based on the great police work turned in by McConathy, Blevins, and Davis.
“This was brought to our attention by outside professionals. The district attorney’s in our county took note of the unusual work our officers did,” Helton explained.
In March 2016, Capt. McConathy worked a traffic accident at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Forrest Road where motorcyclist Robert May was struck by a car and later succumb to his injuries.
Michelle Shirley of Lafayette was the driver who killed May, and she was later convicted of vehicular homicide thanks in large part to the crime scene work and testimony of McConathy.
Then, in April, Chattanooga’s James Leon Works, Jr. was convicted of multiple sex and assault crimes following the 2015 rape, assault, and false imprisonment of a woman in Fort Oglethorpe.
In the video, Lookout Mountain Assistant District Attorney Clay Fuller said the work of Blevins and Davis in the case helped send a violent criminal to prison for the rest of his life.
“We’re proud of the work of these officers,” Helton said.