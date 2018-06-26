There were 1,100 automobile accidents in Fort Oglethorpe last year. Cpt. Steve Blevins of the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department says that more than half of them were a result of distracted driving.
“Accidents are the number one issue we deal with,” says Blevins. “Fort Oglethorpe only has around 10,000 residents, but over 70,000 cars pass through our city every day. That means it’s all the more important to keep your eyes on the road.”
Beginning July 1, Georgia’s new “hands-free” law goes into effect, restricting how cell phones and other devices are used while driving. To raise awareness of the law, FOPD has been stopping at businesses around town and asking them to partner in spreading the message by having a picture taken with an officer and his patrol car for sharing on Facebook.
Fines for violating the new law are $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense and $150 for a third. Points are also assessed against the offender’s driver’s license. Enough points against a license can result in the state revoking it.
“We live in a multi-tasking world,” says Blevins. “People have come to see driving as a secondary activity, something to do while they’re doing other things. It’s a potentially deadly practice.”
Blevins says the police department is taking steps to remove distractions from officers’ driving, too. “Our newer vehicles are equipped with Bluetooth and we’re currently testing devices that will allow our officers to go hands-free in other police vehicles.”
To learn more about the new “hands-free” law, as well as other driving laws, visit gahighwaysafety.org.