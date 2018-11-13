Fort Oglethorpe Police Department incident/arrest report for Nov. 2-8, 2018
Kimberly Chiffon Pruitt, 38, of 54 Elaine Drive, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
Rodrick Canelle Wright, 37, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of battery.
Jack Chandler Pedigo, 31, of 172 Oak Circle Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II.
Dogberto Acosta Oros, 23, of 807 Heritage Circle, Dalton arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shelly Nicole Hurley, 26, of 503 Smoketree Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana and obstruction of officers.
Rebecca Lee Johnson, 39, of 110 Chambers Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Adrienne Cassandra Holt, 39, of 151 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Ashley Larajean Howell, 24, of 450 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and window tint.
Aaron Thomas Parker, 36, of 4511 Dalashmitt Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Troy Ray Early, 40, of 49 Auguste Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain lane.
Kaleb Hale Parcel, 20, of 815 State Line Road, Chattanooga arrested for criminal trespass.
Angel Marie Mcaghren, 35, of 102 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Michael Shane Hewitt, 38, of 102 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by bringing stolen property into another state.
Adrian Robert Rice, 21, of 601 James Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of distracted driving, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance and operation of a vehicle without valid tag.
Samuel Alexander Payne, 22, of 1117 East 3rd Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Samantha Gail Harbour, 36, of 1108 Park Forrest Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of outstanding warrant and defective/missing tag light.
Robert Eugene Barrett, 54, of 131 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, giving false name/information to police and outstanding warrant.
John Mark Chastain, 30, of 24 Noel Lane, Rossville arrested for possession of marijuana.
Wendy Michelle Crawley, 36, of 38 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Cheryl Ann Smith, 42, of 107 Pace Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 9
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
Hands free: 1
Horns and warning devices: 1
Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Window tint violation: 2
Tires: 1
Tail lights: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Following too closely: 7
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Proof of insurance required: 2
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
Possession of marijuana: 2
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and vulgar language: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 4