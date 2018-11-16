Fort Oglethorpe Police Department incident/arrest report for Nov. 9-15, 2018
Robert Lee Elleman, 40, of 25 Jenna Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
Marlena Johanna Karm, 28, of 304 Ivy Street, Rossville arrested on charges of child safety seat, distracted driving, driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child, failure to maintain lane.
Dylan Ray Cagle, 17, of 43 Kent Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of failure to dim headlights, following too closely, and possession of marijuana.
Tony Nathaniel Wayne Parton, 18, of 546 Chamberlain Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Marcus Jermaine Ballard, 27, of 2218 Cushman Street, Chattanooga arrested for driving on suspended.
Nikki Heather N. Parson, 26, of 1669 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Eules Joseph Griffin, 40, of 584 Pine Grove Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
Luis Alberto Motejo Montego, 25, of 352 Long Wood, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
Jason Daniel Vaughn, 24, of 655 Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Thomas Audie Murphy, 50, of 22 Hollywood Drive, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 5
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
License required: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Window tint violation: 2
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Reckless driving: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Restricted licenses: 1
Following too closely: 3
Backing: 2
Safety belt violations: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 4
Possession of marijuana: 2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1