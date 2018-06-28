Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for June 1-7
Albert Randolph Chastain, 35, of 117 Chestnut Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and seatbelt violation.
Brandon William McGill, 18, of 1629 Waterhouse Street, East Ridge arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Javaris Markell Moore, 31, of 1315 Winder Street, Athens, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Joshua Hubert Ferguson, 38, of 2723 North Highway 341, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Corey James Roysden, 25, of 1299 Bertram Road, Jamestown, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and tag light requirement.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 21
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Suspended registration: 4
Proof of insurance required: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
Following too closely: 4
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Vehicle turning left: 1
Safety belt violations: 12
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 3
Vehicle approaching or entering intersection: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Tail lights required: 1
Alteration of license plates: 1
Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
Possession of marijuana: 1
———
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for June 8-14
Brittany Nicole Martin, 25, of 3514 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked
John Bradley Allen, 52, of 522 Lovinggood Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Scott Ludwig Demotts, 55, of 3111 6th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of shoplifting x3.
Courtney G. Woodruff, 32, of 220 37th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and operation of vehicle without valid tag.
Fredrick Wayne Jones, 24, of 54 Austin Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving without a license.
Tiffany Alsobrook Sims, 38, of 207 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and following too closely.
Michael Anthony Smith, 19, of 584 Pine Grove Access, Ringgold arrested on a charge of affray/fighting.
David Carl Munroe, 39, of 223 Cambridge Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of affray/fighting.
Noah Robert Gilliam, 27, of 1209 Indian Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle without valid tag and a probation violation.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 1
License required: 1
Proof of insurance required: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
Following too closely: 5
Window tint violation: 1
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 5
Entering or crossing roadway: 2
Vehicle turning left: 2
Safety belt violations: 5
Loud music: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Reporting theft, loss, or mutilation of plates or decals: 1
Operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Dumping, disposing of litter on public or private property: 2
Pedestrians soliciting rides: 1
———
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for June 15-21
Kristina Marie Hopkinson, 33, of 4017 Kelly’s Ferry Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.
Clinton Gregory Broadrick, 25, of 354 Dietz Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to register vehicle and improperly transferred tag.
Joshua Shane Hood, 27, of 223 Ivy Street, Rossville arrested on charges of an outstanding warrant and tag light requirement.
Mikkios Corddale Norman, 31, of 4634 Fall Creek Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Guadalupe Ray Martinez, 45, of 302 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at scene of accident and failure to maintain lane.
Grady Dewayne Mathews, 23, of 201 Tacoa Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and giving false name/false information to police.
Joshua Craig Henson, 23, of 141 Friendship Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
Christopher Eugene Smith, 47, of 7 Catherine Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent, failure to appear, operation of vehicle without a valid tag, operation of an unsafe vehicle, window tint violation and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
Robert Patrick Locklear, 37, of 810 Chattanooga Road, Cohutta arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Kelly Lynn Browning, 35, of 201 School Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Melissa Ann Martinez, 34, of 535 Pine Top Circle, East Ridge arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
Teresa Josephine Kneier Caldwell, 47, of 4308 Davron Lane, Knoxville arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Jacqueline Shay Underwood, 48, of 4927 Jefferson Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Channing McBride, 24, of 1202 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of battery.
Rodney Mourice Hill, 51, of 3119 Grans Pavilion Drive, Tampa, FL arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 18
Proof of insurance required: 2
Use of fighting words, obscene and vulgar language: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Following too closely: 2
Window tint violation: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Safety belt violations: 3
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Tail lights: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Driving under the influences of alcohol or drugs: 4
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Alteration of license plates: 1
Driver to stop at, or return to scene of accident: 1
Reporting theft, loss, or mutilation of plates or decals: 2
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Public drunkenness: 2