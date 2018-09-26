Candie Renee Browning, 18, of 6 Homeplace Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Ashten Isaiah Boyles, 18, of 808 West Vandalia Lane, Greenville, SC arrested for theft by shoplifting.
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg, 18, of 4136 Tolly Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Shane Humphrey, 29, of 711 South Hamilton Street, Dalton arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of officers, reckless driving and striking an unattended vehicle.
Travis Jeffrey Winton, 36, of 3338 Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Eric DeWayne Wilcox, 34, of 808 Perrigon Lane, Murfreesboro, TN arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, driving while license suspended and misrepresenting registration.
Madison Lindsey Langley, 17, of 72 Georgia Terrace, Rossville arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Teri Michelle Harris, 23, of 210 Chickasaw Road, Chattanooga arrested for permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
Michael Allyn Green, 26, of 693 Karen Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving without a license and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
David Eugene Mayne, 30, of 96 Hudson Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Kenisha Michelle Davis, 23, of 218 Steele Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of a vehicle without a valid tag and seatbelt violation.
Miriam DeLaPaz Marquez, 21, of 1906 East 33rd Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on suspended license, driving within a median, safety restraint under 6 years of age and tire requirements.
Kenneth Nicholas Davis, 26, of 2119 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jessica Renea Baliles, 29, of 97 Amanda Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving on suspended license, affixing to misrepresent, no insurance, windshield requirements and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Jeffery Scott Goins, 38, of 816 Mahan Road, Summerville, GA arrested on charges of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. Also, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended/revoked and too fast for conditions.
Zachary Caleb Schiesser, 24, of 350 Swager Road, Signal Mountain, TN arrested on charges of criminal trespass, loitering and prowling and obstruction.
Nicholas Wesley Norris, 39, of 26 Meadow Green Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding.
Justice Lee Jarnigin, 20,m of 153 East Hunnington Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and head light requirement.
Kiley Edward Rollins, 27, of 2113 Gail Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
James Jay Turnbill, 44, of 111 Bournemouth Drive, Rockwood, TN arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Charles Edward Foland, 58, of 256 Baumgartner Road, Rockwood, TN arrested for disorderly conduct.
Dustin Jess Grainger, 32, of 183 Park Circle, Benton, TN arrested on charges of brake light requirement and driving while license suspended.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 15
Operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles……..1
Restriction on use of flashing or revolving blue lights: 1
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 2
License required: 1
Jurisdiction of offenses: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
Driving on divided highways: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Tire requirements: 1
Tail light requirements: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Failure to use hands-free method: 3
Windshield and windshield wipers: 1
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 9
Duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of accident: 3
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Suspended registration: 2
Following too closely: 2
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 3
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
When lighted headlights & other lights required: 1
Proof of insurance required: 4
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 15
Permitting unlicensed person to drive: 1
Reckless driving: 1
Seat belt violations: 9
Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 2
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 11
Furnishing to, purchase or possession by persons under 21: 3