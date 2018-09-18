Bailey Faith Nelson, 18, of 80 Meadow Lark Trail, McKenzie, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
Phillip Turner, 56, of 136 Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jonathan Allen Parker, 24, of 68 East Hunnington Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Marvin Earl Davis, 31, of 12B Pegram Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
Cherity Hope Farmer, 20, of 4305 Sierra Drive, Forest Park, GA arrested on a charge of giving false name to police.
Christopher Lewayne Graham, 43, of 26 Thelma Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Joshua Dee Frazier, 34, of 1273 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and outstanding warrants.
Troy Terrell Groover, 65, of 211 North Riverfield Drive, Gadsden, AL arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
Raymond Wayne Powell, 60, of 1 North 28th Street, Gadsden, AL arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Ciara M. Burrell, 27, of 129 Amhurst Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a stop sign.
Jade Breanna Craven, 24, of 313 Mountain View Circle, Apt. A, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.
Linda Elaine Price, 56, of 204 Corey Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
Keiser Allen Ruehl, 25, of 121 Lori Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Valencia Sharell Grace, 25, of 122 S. Liner Street, Rossville arrested on charges of open container and outstanding warrant.
Shawn Ryan Summers, 30, of 1827 Swanson Drive NW, Dalton arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Joseph Zachary Hullender, 39, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of an unregistered vehicle, tire requirements and outstanding warrants.
David Lloyd Boese, 69, of 1043 Hibble Street, East Ridge, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and open container.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 29
Entering or crossing roadway: 6
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Driving on divided highways: 1
Passing vehicles proceeding in opposite direction: 1
Loud music: 1
Vehicle turning left: 3
Tire requirements: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Failure to use hands-free method: 7
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
Window tint violations: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 2
Overtaking and passing: 2
Suspended registration: 3
Following too closely: 3
Hit and run: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 5
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
Proof of insurance required: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 11
Permitting or requiring unlawful operation of vehicle: 1
Seat belt violations: 7
Possession of marijuana: 2
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 6
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 3
Public drunkenness: 1
Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 4