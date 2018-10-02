Cathy Lee Frady, 36, of 70 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jamie Allen Adams, 42, of 111 Beech Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Ignacio Mendoza, 36, of 119 Wilder Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, cancelled registration, no insurance and seat belt violation.
Edgar Antolin Reynoso-Simons, 33, of 1507 Union Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, impeding flow of traffic and failure to obey traffic control device.
Roger Medley, 20, of 114 Christ Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device.
Michael Lee Burnett, 31, of 140 Valley View Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, improper use of center turn lane and open container.
Michael Lawrence Sheppard, 24, of 2726 Glass Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
Richard William Durham, 38, of 100 Parkwood Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and loitering and prowling.
Rodney Wade Griffin, 61, of 293 Powder Horn Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and tail light requirements.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 24
License required: 2
Improper use of turning lane: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Tail light requirements: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Suspended registration: 2
Following too closely: 2
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 5
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Proof of insurance required: 3
Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 4
Impeding traffic flow: 1
Seat belt violations: 2
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 3
Possession of open container or alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 2
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 12