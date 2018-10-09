Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest/booking report for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2018:
James Reid Davis, 36, of 7301 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Ryan Wayne Wagner, 24, of 913 State Line Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Amanda Danielle Talley, 30, of 1922 Port Royal Drive, Soddy Daisy arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Caleb Christian Willis, 24, of 1200 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Julie Georgeanna Woody, 48, of 1903 Garfield Drive, Chattanooga arrested for failure to appear.
Teresa Josephine K. Caldwell, 47, of 4308 Davron Lane, Knoxville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and driving while license suspended.
Ray Quindell, 27, of 1610 Anderson Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Kimberly Ann Duff, 51, of 40 Arbor Mill Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Christopher Michael Quinn, 29, of 32 Charlsie Trail, Rossville arrested for failure to appear.
Lee Christopher Harbin, 26, of 273 S. Center Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirement.
Angel Denise Taylor, 36, of 30 Thomas Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Randy Allen Monte, 30, of 214 Stoker Circle, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration and tag light requirement.
Timothy E. Smith, 49, of 255 Babb Road, Rocky Face arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
Christy Nicole Ford, 33, of 28 Rowdy Lane, Rossville arrested for failure to appear.
Austin Shannon Dyer, 19, of 404 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of public drunk and underage consumption.
Kyle W. Godbey, 38, of 810 Shmitt Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Brandy Michelle Turner, 33, of 402 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of operation of a vehicle without valid tag and driving on suspended license.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 17
Improper use of turning lane: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Driving on divided highways: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Tail light requirements: 1
Tag light requirement: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 11
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Following too closely: 3
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Classes of licenses: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Proof of insurance required: 4
Brake lights and turn signals required: 2
Vehicle turning left: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 12
Seat belt violations: 7
Possession of marijuana: 1
Public drunkenness: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
Possession of open container or alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 3
Underage consumption: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 10
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1