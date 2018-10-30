Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Oct. 19-25, 2018
Dustin Cornell Gray, 29, of 102 Gracie Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Nathan David Williams, 48, of 303 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey stop sign.
Jessica Jade Smith, 38, of 518 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, brake lights required and tag light required.
Verrell Gossett, 44, of 3207 East 46th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to change drivers license and failure to obey traffic control device.
Jack Edgar Eskew, 40, of 557 Prater Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.
James Dustin Baker, 29, of 561 Margaret Avenue, Section, AL arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding.
John Ray Kihnl, 33, of 4332 Elliston Road, Memphis, TN arrested on charges of loitering and prowling and obstruction.
Floyd Freeman Poore, 46, of 2906 Boynton Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Amy Renee Carroll, 36, of 389 County Road 376, Pisgah, AL arrested on charges of driving on suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
Cody Dustin Gagg, 38, of 114 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Santos Smith Avila, 24, of 1700 Beechland Place, Dalton arrested for driving while license suspended.
Gregory Lebron Bell, 56, of 710 Moore Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Chris Odell, 57, of 7231 Short Tail Springs Road, Harrison, TN arrested on charges of theft by bringing stolen property into state and driving while license revoked.
Joshua L. Tiller, 28, of 2828 Anderson Terrace, Chattanooga arrested on charges of Violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substance Act and VGCSA with intent to distribute.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 9
Entering or crossing roadway: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Failure to use hands-free: 1
Brake lights and signal devices: 1
Tail lights: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 1
Following too closely: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 4
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1