Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Oct. 6-12, 2018
Kaleb Hale Parcel, 20, of 815 State Line Road, Chattanooga arrested for disorderly conduct.
Christina Miller, 58, of 1422 Greenslake Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, hands free violation and seatbelt violation.
Douglas Cody Gass, 22, of 338 Garden Street, Chickamauga arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Sara Elizabeth Clayton, 23, of 89 JD Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
Marlin D. Ramsey, 22, of 7159 Holland Lane, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Caleb Alexander Yancey, 19, of 1688 Post Oak Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Clayton Mitchell Cochran, 45, of 1688 Post Oak Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving suspended, no insurance and affixing to misrepresent.
Drew Harrison Sims, 22, of 208 Farmland Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property.
Kyle L. Cooper, 31, of 22 8th Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Vincent Alexander Taylor, 30, of 4576 Arbour Drive, Powder Springs, GA arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Joseph Thomas Wisom, 18, of 62 South Lake Terrace, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Carter Dylan Hinkle, 17, of 208 West 8th Street, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of impersonating a public officer or employee.
David Hill McDaniel, 17, of 508 West 13th Street, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of impersonating a public officer or employee.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 18
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Failure to use hands-free: 3
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
Following too closely: 2
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 2
Proof of insurance required: 1
Tires: 1
Reckless driving: 2
Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 4
Driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags: 1
Seat belt violations: 6
Public drunkenness: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Use of “fighting words,” obscene and/or vulgar language: 2