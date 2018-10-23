Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Oct. 12-18, 2018
Courtney Lynn Underhill, 28, of 7526 Sims Road, Harrison, TN arrested on a charge of concealment of property.
Loren Jade Coppinger, 28, of 420 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville arrested on charges of criminal trespass, driving within a median/gore, outstanding warrant, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting x 2.
Kelli Michelle McCollum, 41, of 153 Reece Street, Menlo, GA arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
William Bradley Goodwin, 25, of 3825 Williamsburg Road, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, striking an unattended vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
Taylor Leeann Bronson, 25, of 129 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired tag and no insurance.
Jada Shyan Corley, 19, of 220 Gilbert Street, Rossville arrested on charges of theft by taking and outstanding warrant.
Michael Anthony Downer, 30, of 1207 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Sebastion Scott Wilbanks, 27, of 1874 County Road 281, Fort Payne, AL arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and failure to stop at stop sign.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 8
License required: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 3
Pedestrians walking on or along roadway: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Driving on divided highways: 1
Failure to use hands-free: 3
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Following too closely: 1
Impersonating a public officer or employee: 2
Proof of insurance required: 3
Reckless driving: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Seat belt violations: 1
Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Possession, manufacturing, distributing, etc. of controlled substances: 1