Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2018
Kaleb Hale Parcel, 20, of 815 State Line Road, Chattanooga arrested for criminal trespass.
Johnathan Hamer Long, 39, of 73 Harris Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamines.
Andrew Isaiah McMath, 18, of 153 Flagstone Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while suspended, armed robbery and suspended registration.
Randall Lee Taylor, 19, of 109 Glen Wade Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of armed robbery and firearm during the commission of a crime.
Shirley Lee Mitchell, 28, of 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Justin Tyler McDowell, 25, of 2412 East 12th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of schedule I and outstanding warrant.
Jumoke Ajama Johnson, 41, of 2319 East 5th Street, Chattanooga arrested for a parole violation.
Christopher Mark Witt, 31, of 900 Airport Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Constanza N. Vali, 34, of 199 KOA Blvd., Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 9
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 2
License required: 4
Driving on divided highways: 1
Further limitations on driving on left of center of road: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Instruction permits and temporary licenses: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Tires: 1
Tail lights: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
Following too closely: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 4
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1