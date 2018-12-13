Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2018
David Eugene Hart, 37, of 28 Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute.
Angel Marie McCaghren, 35, of 287 S. Center Drive, Rossville arrested for possession of Schedule II.
Vincent Scott Farrow, 20, of 293 Patty Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Leonard Raymond Curry, 20, of 709 East 49th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Bradley Zach Wolchuk, 22, of 641 Woodgate Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of theft by taking and forgery.
Teresa Jean Walker, 47, of 114 Champion Road, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent and driving on suspended.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 3
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Hands free: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Vehicle approaching or entering intersection: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Following too closely: 5
Vehicle turning left: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Tail lights: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1