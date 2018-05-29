Travis James Pedigo, 42, of 408 Carson Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and expired registration.
Dean Ray Ridley, 27, of 9 Jones Street, Lafayette arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jennifer Michele Digges, 39, of 419 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
Jennifer Nicole Goins, 34, of 270 Cemetery Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of criminal trespass, theft by taking, suspended registration and insurance requirements.
James Edward Dixon, 39, of 270 Cemetery Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Eddie Lee Davis, 28, of 503 Crook Road, Dalton arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, outstanding warrant and tag light requirement.
Mandi Leigh Hutsell, 31, of 109 Daffron Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II and possession of schedule IV.
Marvin Edward Howerin, 68, of 4613 Old Mission Road, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Corey Duane Shavers, 21, of 2983 Saunders Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Audra Claire Broadwater, 24, of 400 Rebel Camp Drive, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Marcus James Stephens, 46, of 239 Longview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.
Brittany Nichole Crow, 26, of 105 Hunt Street, Rossville arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of schedule II drugs.
Rickey Dewayne Swanson, 56, of 105 Hunt Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, giving false name/false information to police and loitering/prowling.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 10
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Suspended registration: 3
License required: 2
Reporting theft, loss, or mutilation of plates or decals: 1
Proof of insurance required: 3
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 7
Following too closely: 4
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Safety belt violations: 24
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
Tail lights: 3
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Alteration of license plates: 1
Using wireless communication under 18: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
License to be carried & exhibited on demand: 3