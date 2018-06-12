Preston Vaughn Thomas, 35, of 935 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and operation of vehicle without a valid tag.
Randy Joe Lecroy, 57, of 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
Edward Eugene Romines, 23, of 111 Hogan Road, Rossville arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
Rachel Marie Millsaps, 30, of 100 Gray Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Tyler Robert Abercrombie, 24, of 947 Holcomb Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and excessive volume from vehicle radio.
Hailey Jordan Mills, 26, of 14 Old World Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of brake light requirement and possession of marijuana.
Candice Renee Browning, 18, of 6 Homeplace Road, Rossville arrested on outstanding warrant.
Robert Allen Moore, 24, of 103 Hickory Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and headlight requirement.
Jennifer Renea Ownby, 39, of 69 Williams Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of obstruction of officers.
Crminio Lopez Perez, 19, of 2200 Vance Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving without a license and failure to dim headlights.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 2
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
Suspended registration: 1
Littering highway: 1
License required: 1
Reporting theft, loss, or mutilation of plates or decals: 1
Proof of insurance required: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
Following too closely: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 3
Vehicle turning left: 1
Safety belt violations: 5
Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
Vehicle approaching or entering intersection: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 2
When lighted headlights and other lights required: 1
Headlight requirement: 2
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Window tint violations: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Windshield and/or windshield wipers requirement: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
Loud music: 1
Using wireless communication under 18: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2