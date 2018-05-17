Zachary Richard Bonine, 37, of 1236 Clearbrook Court, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
Ariel Brianna Luker, 31, of 5319 Dorsey Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the life of a child while DUI, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
Tiffany Shae Underdown, 38, of 11 Phoenix Circle, Rock Spring arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Joseph Lawrence Trogdon, 33, of 1323 Hwy 39E, Englewood, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of schedule II.
Jeremiah William Davis, 19, of 202 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II.
Marcus Duane Rivers, 23, of 3215 114th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and outstanding warrant.
Timothy Michael Younes, 35, of 8th Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Hunter Bailey Hudson, 28, of 71 Holly Street, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to signal while changing lanes.
Shelly Cheriesse Galloway, 34, of 829 North Pine Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Kellie Michelle Vaughn, 47, of 725 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving with revoked license and following too closely.
Charles Alton Hughes, 73, of 302 West Gordon Avenue, Rossville arrested for criminal trespass.
Vicente Melgoza, 19, of 138 Greenfield Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of speeding and driving while license suspended.
Samuel Wayne Burkhart, 29, of 420 Fleetwood Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 12
Entering or crossing roadway: 3
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Suspended registration: 2
Proof of insurance required: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Following too closely: 3
Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Safety belt violations: 6
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
Tail lights: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3