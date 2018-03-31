Jayme Lynn Furgerson, 42, of 583 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey a stop sign.
Kelsie Brett Harris, 22, of 1107 Sizemore Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and tail light requirement.
Justin Tyler Morris, 22, of 977 Pine Ridge Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and stop sign violation.
Bulmaro Aguayo, 34, of 280 Cardinal Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, possession of marijuana, no valid insurance and seatbelt violation.
Jacob Keith Sigette, 40, of 8923 Sedman Road, Hixson arrested for public drunk.
Kavin Lynn Snider, 36, of 108 Banard Circle, Dayton, TN arrested for driving while license suspended.
Lacresha Nicole Jordan, 31, of 1715 Cannon Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of theft of services and outstanding warrant.
Quinton Lee Johnson, 32, of 1715 Cannon Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, outstanding warrant and theft of services.
Steven Clayton O’Shields, 21 of 430 West State Line Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, head light requirement, tag light requirement and possession of marijuana.
Joseph Lee Elrod, 39, of 2359 New Home Road, Trenton arrested on outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Carolynn Diane Ferguson, 27, of 3235 Ardian Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, open container, possession of schedule I heroin and tag light violation.
Chelsey Ann Burnham, 24, of 102 Brady Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of loitering and prowling, and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
Anthony Patrick Gravitt, 26, of 102 Brady Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of loitering and prowling and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
Amber Dawn Justice, 34, of 76 Perdon Lane, Flintstone arrested on charges of loitering and prowling and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
Nikia Deshay Moore, 26, of 925 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and seatbelt violation.
Marco Antonio Mendez, 25, of 4310 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to use turn signal and improper transfer of registration.
Robert David Kellis, 40, of 1304 San Hsi Drive, East Ridge arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Randy Joe Lecroy, 56, of 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested for public drunk.
Mathew Stephen Atwood, 34, of 1786 Lytle Road, Chickamauga arrested for probation violation.
Erica Michelle Weber, 28, of 500 North Thomas Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to yield turning left, no proof of insurance and suspended registration.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 23
Reporting theft, loss or mutilation of plates or decals: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 5
Entering or crossing roadway: 2
License required: 3
Notice of change of address or name: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
Window tint violation: 1
Following too closely: 3
Headlight requirements: .1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 4
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 3
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Public drunk: 2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 2
Possession of marijuana: .2
Proof of insurance required: 6
Vehicle turning left: 1
Tail lights: 3
Suspended registration: 5
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Seat belt violations: 15
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2