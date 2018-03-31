Jocellyn Mariah Davis, 26, of 407 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked.
Harold Daniel McClendon, 33, of 719 Roberta Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs.
Sara Keari Crawford, 30, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended/revoked and open container.
Iler Duncan Bailey, 21, of 253 Blue Jay Parkway, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving suspended and distracted driving.
Jamey R. Nocho, 23, of 358 Tanager Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended.
Manish Ashok Jethva, 25, of 804 Flinn Drive, Chattanooga arrested for possession of marijuana.
Jamie Rashon Craig, 26, of 8809 Forrest Pond Drive, Harrison arrested for driving suspended.
Joshua Wayne Dibble, 26, of 24 Camelot Lane, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of affixing license plate with intent to conceal, driving while license suspended/revoked and seatbelt violation.
Jason Robert Wayne Layne, 28, of 130 Alton Terrace, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, excessive volume from vehicle radio and failure to maintain lane.
William Jarrett Lakin, 34, of 915 Commitment Lane, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Johnny Qudarrius McNabb, 21, of 125 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and tag light requirements.
John Wesley Skinner, 32, of 900 Carter Street, Corbin, KY arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and brake light requirements.
Melanie Joy Evans, 41, of 66 Hargrave Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no valid insurance and suspended registration.
Corey Alan Brumbaugh, 44, of 281 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for public drunk.
Randy Joe Lecroy, 56, of 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested for public drunk.
William Russell Sanders, 44, of 114 Second Street, Rossville arrested for loitering/prowling.
Mary Lanease Evans, 19, of 10430 Fielding Road, Ooltewah arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to yield.
Douglas Aaron Napier, 30, of 610 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving suspended and failure to maintain lane.
Avery Jerome Hakes, 42, of 81 Satellite Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of obstruction, window tint and outstanding warrant.
Semaj Wite, 30, of 63 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested for cruelty to children.
Michael S. White, 41, of 63 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested for cruelty to children and false imprisonment.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 7
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
License required: 2
Notice of change of address or name: .1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 12
Window tint violation: 4
Following too closely: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicle: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 5
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Commercial driver violation DPS Rule 395.8E1.FA: 1
Commercial vehicle driver qualification violations: 1
Public drunk: 2
Spotlights, foglights and auxiliary lights permitted: 1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 2
Possession of marijuana: 2
Proof of insurance required: 2
Standards for brake lights and signal devices: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Tail lights: 1
Suspended registration: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Alteration of license plates: 2
Seat belt violations: 9
Loud music: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 3
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2