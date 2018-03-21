Tiffany Hope Carrington, 26, of 2411 East Highway 136, Lafayette arrested o charges of driving while license suspended and failure to yield when entering roadway.
Richard Adam Byers, 37, of 1966 Old Lafayette Road, Rock Spring arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving while license suspended, tag light requirement and outstanding warrant.
Ronald Ledale Baldwin, 38, of 110 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, possession of drug related objects, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, loitering and prowling and outstanding warrant.
Bret Adam Ransom, 29, of 606 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Tara Ann Underwood, 36, of 817 Indian Avenue, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Amanda Lynn Giles, 26, of 100 South Stovall Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
Delilah Beth Veach, 29, of 1007 Carline Road, Rossville arrested for shoplifting.
James Mansel Cagle, 62, of 707 Cove Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container, operation of unsafe vehicle and too fast for conditions.
Kelly Lynn Browning, 35, of 201 School Street, Rossville arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Abner Morale, 17, of 760 East 44th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and window tint.
Cody Nicholas McElwee, 20, of 1347 Joiner Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving revoked and auxiliary light violation.
David Aaron Link, 28, of 8244 Elm Hill Circle, Knoxville arrested on charges of open container and possession of marijuana.
Michael Shane Gamble, 26, of 347 South Old Sevierville Pike, Seymour, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey traffic control device.
Michael Steven Garrick, 44, of 142 Box Elder Way, Rocky Face arrested for driving on a suspended/revoked license.
Brooke Ann Stockman, 41, of 344 Lawrence Drive, Rossville arrested for shoplifting.
Joshua Nolan Kennon, 37, of 802 Henderson Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the life of a child while DUI, possession of marijuana and open container.
Jeremiah Williams Davis, 19, of 202 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and tag light requirement.
Christian Giovanny Figueroa Torres, 24, of 2905 West Saint Conrad Street, Tampa, FL arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Samuel Edwin-James Hester, 23, of 1101 Henderson Avenue, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Sandra Faye McDowell, 41, of 117 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, driving while license suspended and suspended registration.
James William Green, 40, of 9 South Lynn Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to use turn signal.
Tauarus, Devon Jones, 31, of 1809 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, affixing license plate to misrepresent, failure to signal and no proof of insurance.
Brent Evan Tate, 38, of 506 Boynton Drive, Ringgold arrested on outstanding warrant.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 24
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Tag light requirement: 1
License required: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Window tint violation: 1
Following too closely: 2
Issuance & contents of handicapped identification card: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicle: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
Possession of marijuana: 2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 5
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Spotlights, fog lights and auxiliary lights permitted: 1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 3
Proof of insurance required: 1
Suspended registration: 2
Tail lights: 3
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 2
Seat belt violations: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2