Willie C. Hanson, 32, of 3517 Claremont Avenue, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and window tint violation.
Ryan Kelly White, 24, of 835 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Austin Lamar Casteel, 19, of 92 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and headlight requirements.
Ladavia Chance Wilcox, 20, of 579 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving suspended and window tint.
Craig Austin Williams, 29, of 9741 Blue Springs Road, Harrison arrested on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jonathan Wade Driscoll, 42, of 5217 Delashmitt, Hixson arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Richard Allen Brown, 39, of 1135 Campbell Avenue, Lafayette arrested on charges of giving false information to police, obstruction of officers and possession of schedule II.
Elier Alfonso Molina, 22, of 2204 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession/manufacture/sell/purchase of marijuana.
Andrew Joseph Manieri, 36, of 4018 West Stump Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Starley Wane Alsup, 42, of 3420 Clouse Highway, Whiteside, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Bobbie June Stoker, 50, of 9822 West Highway 136, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of schedule II.
Dale James Ormsby, 36, of 1369 Solar Drive, Hixson arrested on a charge of obstruction of officers.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 9
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: .1
Permitting unauthorized minor to drive: 1
Proof of insurance required: 3
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Following too closely: 3
Window tint violation: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Headlights: 1
Replacement of lost plate, revalidation or county decals: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Driving under the influences of alcohol or drugs: 3
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2