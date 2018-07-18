Brian Thomas Santora, 50, of 82 Pine Ridge Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, blue lights, driving while license suspended, no insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Shinerra Latasha Benford, 30, of 412 Hollywood Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, improper transfer of tag and tag light requirement.
Jason Kenneth Yancey, 39, of 204 Sunshine Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and tag light requirement.
Kimberly Alice Walker, 37, of 12 Eagle Landing, Flintstone arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Theresa Michelle Genter, 49, of 361 Stapp Drive, Ringgold arrested for forgery.
Larrysha Deshane Starling, 28, of 719 Larkie Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jessica Suzanne Hughes, 43, of 1159 Harrison Pike, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving while license suspended/revoked and operation of a vehicle without a valid tag.
Richard Thomas Demerritt, 54, of 5114 Delashmitt Road, Hixson arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Kobe Nylan D’Monte Rogers, 20, of 57 Weels Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tremaine Alijay Taylor, 21, of 1502 Mike Edd Lane, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant and window tint violation.
Dakota Alan Jarnagin, 19, of 351 Cameron Road, Jasper arrested on a charge of battery.
James Austin Kipa, 28, of 163 Becky Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Dillion Chase Pursley, 19, of 20 Stovall Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and speeding.
Jonathan Drew Grant, 30, of 192 Magnabend Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
John Christopher Buffington, 41, of 23 Buffington Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
Alisa Jane Barnes, 38, of 125 Oak View Drive, McDonald, TN arrested for loitering and prowling.
Zachary Ryan Cargle, 26, of 1965 Seymour Drive, Acworth, GA arrested on charges of outstanding warrant, giving false information and loitering and prowling.
Austin Daniel Cole, 22, of 64 Ken Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of battery.
Wesley Michael Stockman, 21, of 11 Cleo Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of battery.
Jason Michael Courter, 43, of 159 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol, expired tag, no insurance and open container.
Charles Patten Driver, 21, of 297 McAfee Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and seatbelt violation.
Patsy Marigann Conley, 22, of 902 Carter Lane, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Catherine Denise Montgomery, 32, of 1401 East 5th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, expired tag, violation of hands-free law and possession of marijuana.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 22
Entering or crossing roadway: .1
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: .1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
License required: 3
Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights: 1
Proof of insurance required: 4
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Expiration and renewal licenses: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Following too closely: 5
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Overtaking and passing: 1
Wearing device which impairs hearing or vision: 1
Window tint violation: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 5
Driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags: 1
Failure to exercise due care: .7
Vehicle turning left: 2
Tail lights: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 21
Suspended registration: 1
Seatbelt violations: 15
Public drunk: 1
Possession of marijuana: 3
Driving under the influences of alcohol or drugs: 5
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Reckless driving: .2
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 3
Highway construction & maintenance personnel: 1
Striking an unattended vehicle: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2