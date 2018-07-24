Patrick Lewis Withrow, 35, of 5873 Lake Resort Terrace, Chattanooga, arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and window tint.
Stanley Scott Keeton, 36, of 202 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe on a parole violation-burglary.
Joshua Daniel Mabry, 39, of 1516 Spring Vale Road, East Ridge arrested on charges of affixing a tag with intent to conceal, driving while license suspended and operation of unregistered vehicle.
Crystal Donna Lee Gosselin, 37, of 392 Crest Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
David Eugene Vaughn, 59, of 4105 15th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and too fast for conditions.
George Edward McCallie, 56, of 31 East Larry Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, affixing a tag with intent to conceal, driving while license suspended, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by shoplifting.
Thomas Aubrey Sayers, 49, of 11 M.E. Arnold Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, license address change, failure to maintain lane and open container.
Eric Todd Miell, 25, of 803 Forrest Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely and reckless driving.
John Edward Kelley, 38, of 305 Jackson Street, Lafayette arrested on a charge of drinking and disorderly.
Jordan Alexander Pickett, 21, of 107 Shelby Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Eric Christopher Vaughn, 46, of 282 Maple Way, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 15
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Failure to change name and/or address: 1
License required: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Window tint violations: 1
Following too closely: 3
Proof of insurance required: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
Seat belt violations: 8
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
Suspended registration: 1
Public drunkenness: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 5
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 3
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
License to be carried & exhibited on demand: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Registration and license requirements: 1
Reckless driving: 1