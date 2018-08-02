Samantha Paige Ratledge, 18, of 168 Brown Estates Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Thomas Cullison Lawler, 47, arrested on charges of driving on revoked license, possession of marijuana and seat belt violation.
Barry Joseph Ware, 53, of 5 Catherine Street, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing materials to tag to misrepresent, driving off roadway, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and operation of vehicle without valid tag.
Ashley Michelle Brown, 26, of 1206 Oglethorpe Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of manufacturing/selling drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II and possession of firearm/knife during crime.
Robert Grady Hodge, 37, of 38 Boss Court, Chickamauga arrested on probation violation.
Aubrey Michael Rowe, 37, of 48 Stephens Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 7
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Following too closely: 3
Window tint violation: 1
Traffic laws applicable to bicycles: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 3
Proof of insurance required: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Suspended registration: 1
When overtaking and passing on the right permitted: 1
Seatbelt violations: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Classes of licenses: 1
Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
Passing vehicles proceeding in opposite directions: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 5