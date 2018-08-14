Kevin Alexander Thompson, 38, of 87 Sparrow Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II, fugitive, possession of marijuana and seatbelt violation.
Jill Grace Thomas, 33, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and DUI endangering the life of a child.
Jeremy Lamar Pursley, 53, of 3207 East 44th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Aaron Michael Moore, 26, of 294 McAfee Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher Ryan Posey, 22, of 624 Union Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey traffic control device, obstruction of officers and parole violation.
Jacob Daniel Medaris, 21, of 15907 Avenue C, Channel View, TX arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
David Hayes Evans, 38, of 5321 Dupont Street, East Ridge arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Edward Strange, 42, of 204 Shelby Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tanjot S. Bajwa, 41, of 1904 Honeysuckle Trail, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Thomas James Moore, 32, of 4103 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and suspended license.
Douglas Jason Gass, 41, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 25
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
Following too closely: 5
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 8
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Proof of insurance required: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersections: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Seatbelt violations: 7
Possession of marijuana: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and vulgar language: 3