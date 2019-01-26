Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Jan. 18-24, 2019
Phillip Wayne Headrick, 54, of 158 Orchard Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, affixing materials to windows, driving while license suspended, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and tag light.
Miguel Angel Oritiz, 47, of 621 Kisner Circle, Chattanooga arrested for driving without a valid license.
Sharri Kaye Dean, 51, of 827 Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
Brianna Starr Lister, 20, of 2013 Gail Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jiteshbhai Kevin Patel, 41, of 2884 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Rachel Marie Webster, 33, of 75 Harbour Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Rae Sakkinen, 25, of 415 Jenkins Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving without valid license and failure to obey traffic control device.
Penny Michelle Dillard, 38, of 429 Montclair Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of forgery.
Taylor Brianne Thomas, 23, of 6839 Martha Avenue, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, mirror requirements and too fast for conditions.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 6
License required: 2
Entering or crossing roadway: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Reckless driving: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Mirrors: 1
Tail lights: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
Following too closely: 2
Window tint violations: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 3
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3