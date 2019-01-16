Jordan, Christopher Seals, 19, of 304 Shahan Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Terrence Jeffrey Wilbern, 26, of 4270 Holliday Road, Atlanta arrested on a charge of forgery.
Cindy Evonne Windham, 48, of 1718 Johnson Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jaime Nicole Goins, 40, of 475 Tracy Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
Rita Elizabeth Harrison, 50, of 97 Ponderosa Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and no insurance.
Jerrod Lemar Thorne, 23, of 202 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs.
Alexandria Christen Carter, 27, of 202 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs.
Michael Anthony James Nichols, 27, of 254 Linda Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and improper turn.
Sara Nicole Sutherland, 44, of 450 Schmitt Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
Julia Christian Walko, 30, of 75 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 5
License required: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Following too closely: 4
Proof of insurance required: 2
Suspended registration: 2
Theft by shoplifting: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: .1
Tail lights: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2