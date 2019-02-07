Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Jan. 25-31, 2019
Candelaria Marroquin, 33, of 162 Cross Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
Janicqua N. Brown, 25, of 3621 Helen Lane, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Fredrick Wayne Jones, 25, of 616 Gellespie Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Fredrick Dewayne Carr, 25, of 102 Morningside Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, operation of an unregistered vehicle and defective/missing tag light.
Julie Randall Grisham, 39, of 233 Pierce Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and windshield requirements.
Christopher Shane Simpson, 45, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Gagriel Ryan Sanders, 41, of 1500 Spring Meadows Drive, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Brett Adam Baker, 28, of 3993 McArthur Road, Rocky Face arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving through median or gore, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
Miguel Angel Maravilla Valazquez, 21, of 80 North Elmwood Street, Rossville arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and possession of marijuana.
Louis Franklin Wood, 21, of 78 Huntley Meadows, Rossville arrested for violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
James Milton McDaniel, 50, of 210 Dodge Street, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and tag light.
Christopher Anthony Alldrin, 21, of 995 Silverada Blvd., Reno, NV arrested on a probation violation.
Robert Jason Ford, 42, of 631 Pan Gap Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunk.
Travis Edward Smith, 26, of 3157 Rauschenberg Road NW, Dalton arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Charles G. Davis, 31, of 244 Woody Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, affixing to misrepresent, driving while license suspended/revoked, expired registration, tag light and outstanding warrant.
Jeffrey K. Deyhle, 48, of 3105 2nd Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Nicholas Lee Stroud, 34, of 53 Harrison Ace, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, operation of an unsafe vehicle, no insurance and operation of a vehicle without valid tag.
Montels Dewon Slocum, 30, of 81 Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga arrested on a probation violation.
Nicholas Cole Flowers, 22, of 1790 Holcomb Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 7
License required: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Driving on divided highways: 1
Tail lights: 3
Safety belt violations: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
Following too closely: 2
Defective/missing windshields and windshield wipers: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Proof of insurance required: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 1
Public drunkenness: 1
Possession of marijuana: 4
Possession of open container or alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3