Elizabeth Gray Reeves, 31, of 17 Cedar Village Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and no insurance.
Chasity Dawn Wright, 35, of 553 Bruning Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Billy Ray McAnnally, 30, of 13 Pegram Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of operation of a vehicle without a valid revalidation, expired license and wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Tapanga Summer Raine Slaton, 24, of 13 Pegram Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Ryan Scott Michaud, 28, of 146 Fort Town Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, no insurance and defective tag light.
Oatrick Perpignan, 50, of 415 Tea Rose Lane, Stockbridge, GA arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Preston Ben Dworkin, 22, of 972 West Circle Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and operation of an unsafe vehicle.
Michael Lebron Ray, 24, of 144 Massengale Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of DUI child endangerment, DUI drugs, possession of marijuana and window tint.
James Donald Lynn, 43, of 15 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of drunk and disorderly.
Clifton Edward King, 41, of 31 Phillips Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended and window tint.
Glenn Alan Coffey, 60, of 2172 North Highway 341, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and disorderly conduct.
Rebecca Rae Farris, 37, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft of service.
Amber Dawn Crowe, 32, of 348 Stevens Drive, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 4
License required: 2
Improper use of turning lane: 1
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Suspension of license or operating for conduct in other state: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 1
Tail lights: 1
Following too closely: 2
Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident: 1
Window tint: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Proof of insurance required: 3
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Suspended registration: 3
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 4
Possession of marijuana: 2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1