Jacob Alex Webb, 20, of 110 Robin Lane, Rossville arrested for disorderly conduct.
Danielle Marie Kathline, 37, of 688 Hi Crest Drive, Lexington, KY arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tail light requirements.
Brittany Amber Campbell, 32, of 182 Battle Bluff Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.
Toby Colan Reynolds, 40, of 427 Shope Ridge Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements and suspended registration.
James Donald Lynn, 43, of 15 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Harry Dean Brannen, 34, of 528 Cone Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registration, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Chase Elliott Preble, 27, of 117B Santeelan Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Justin Grant Worthington, 25, of 223 East Teems Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Tyler Chase Sims, 27, of 1807 Winifred Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Haley Alexis Griffin, 23, of 349 Rockyford Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and brake lights.
Samuel Wayne Burkhart, 29, of 1110 Thomas Lane, Hixson arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence.
Tori Lee Weldon, 25, of 42 Pegram Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, tag light and outstanding warrant.
Chastity Brooke Mansel, 30, of 4904 E 13th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Francesca Noel Colleen Joy, 30, of 1826 Lake Road, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 4
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
License required: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 2
Following too closely: 3
Interference with official traffic control devices: 1
Hands-free violation: 1
Brake lights and signal devices: 1
Tail lights: 2
Use of fighting words, obscene and vulgar language: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
Suspended registration: 2
Failure to obey traffic control device: 5
Public drunkenness: 1
Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1