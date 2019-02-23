Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Feb. 15-21, 2019
Tracy Renee Hill, 34, of 2601 Larkwood Lane, Knoxville arrested on charges of window tint and driving while license revoked.
Alexis Ramsey, 17, of 131 Ballew Drive, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Crystal Sharon Parvin, 42, of 922 Highway 70 N, Rogersville, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Stephen Wayne Brown, 27, of 57 Hillsdale Lane, Ringgold arrested for failure to appear.
Kerrie Lou Carringer, 42, of 354 Dietz Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Elysia L. Wimpy, 20, of 3209 7th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Cheth Isaac Dunnington, 41, of 3209 7th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Sarah Elayne Jones, 31, of 78 Garden View Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane.
Eward Matthew Barksdale, 18, of 201 Hilltop Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of suspended license, hands-free violation and operating vehicle without valid tag.
Harrison Alexander Mason, 28, of 918 Sylvan Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of schedule IV.
Christopher Ryan Posey, 22, of 624 Union Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule IV, parole violation, driving while license suspended and speeding.
Eric Lance Dodd, 28, of 839 Salem Road, Rossville arrested on charges of forgery and possession of marijuana.
Steven Christopher Wilson, 34, of 108 Goodson Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II and driving while license suspended.
Lisa Ann Longmire, 26, of 328 Paint Rock Valley Road, Philadelphia, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
Randy Jay Swaney, 19, of 155 Mohawk Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 7
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
License required: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Driving on divided highways: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Safety belt violations: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 3
Following too closely: 1
Window tint: 1
Hands-free violation: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
U-turns: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 13
Possession of marijuana: 3