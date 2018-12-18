Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Dec. 7-13, 2018:
Horatio Tremaine Williams, 30, of 823 West 12th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Bradley Aaron Jones, 31, of 572 Houston Valley Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of aggressive driving, failure to dim headlights, failure to yield for emergency equipment and following too closely.
Erica Diane Walcott, 38, of 7 Crabtree Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Garrett Michael Pendley, 23, of 1896 Mag Williams Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Katlin Naomi Tinker, 27, of 616 Hooper Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Patrick James Lawrence, 30, of 2828 Hidden Trail Lane, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Jason C. Cordell, 38, of 29 Waheela Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and suspended registration.
Tyler Adam Warner, 29, of 12A Pegram Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of vehicle theft.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 2
Operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency equipment:1
Hands free: 1
Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
Suspended registration: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Aggressive driving: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Following too closely: 4
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Head lights: 1