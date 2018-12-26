Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Dec. 14-18
Terry Lee McClure, 31, of 1008 East 32nd Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and too fast for conditions.
Jeffrey Kevin Deyhle, 48, of 3105 2nd Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for loitering and prowling.
Darryl Michael Williams, 53, of 2112 Delano Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Christopher Lee Almond, 34, of 371 Gracie Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and public drunk.
James W. Abercrombie, 65, of 4114 10th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
William A. Furmon, 33, of 3636 Indian Trail, East Ridge arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Donald Wayne Troutwine, 23, of 1209 Indian Avenue, Rossville arrested for disorderly conduct.
Preston Drake Jones, 19, of 628 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, failure to signal, no license on person and obstruction.
Katherine Elizabeth Kilgore, 32, of 5516 Olery Street, Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.
Kayla Nicole Cutler, 28, of 9 Brandy Hills Drive, Port Orange, FL arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Rachel Ashlyn Stephens, 20, of 2811 Banks Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to yield while turning left.
Elizabeth Anne Posey, 29, of 13030 Old Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, endangering the life of a child while DUI, reckless conduct, simple battery, striking an unattended vehicle and theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 5
License required: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Theft by shoplifting: 1
Vehicle turning left: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
Disorderly conduct: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident: 1
Following too closely: 2
Proof of insurance required: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Public drunkenness: .1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Striking an unattended vehicle: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 1