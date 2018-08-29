Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Aug. 10-18, 2018
Dareaux Alexander King, 23, of 5 Walter Street, Flat Rock, MI arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and drinking and disorderly.
Luke Vandame Bryson, 22, of Ellis Road, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Dylan Cole Lockwood, 20, of 300 Spring Street Drive, Dickson, TN arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, possession of Schedule II and theft by bringing stolen property in state.
Kirsten Nicole Gill, 25, of 5551 Bell Branch Trail, Dunley, TN arrested on a charge of theft by bringing stolen property into state.
Jonathan Terry Thrasher, 18, of 129 Claude Neal Lane, Dunley, TN arrested on charges of pedestrian under the influence and underage consumption.
Sara Elizabeth Stroud, 18, of 6220 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to yield.
Garrett James Oliver, 37, of 1416 Woody Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and expired registration.
Jerrian Lesandra Jackson, 18, of 108 Milford Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and headlight requirement.
William Shane Baker, 41, of 54 Austin Circle, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Kristina Ann Lankford, 18, of 54 Austin Circle, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Julia Ann Vipond, 19, of 54 Austin Circle, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.
David Phillip Hixon, 53, of 902 McFarland Avenue, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Debbie Harris Green, 59, of 275 Croll Court, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.
William Harris Sawyer, 54, of 591 Pinewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for theft by taking.
Irrael De Jesus Perez Y Perez, 28, of 4616 Sunflower, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to dim headlights and impeding the flow of traffic.
Natasha Leann Ellison, 29, of 678 South McDonald Road, McDonald, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired tag and outstanding warrant.
Erykah D. Black, 20, of 105 North Saint Marks Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
Kellie Melissa Pollard, 57, of 137 Nason Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, suspended registration and tail light requirements.
Clinton David Morgan, 39, of 2605 Covington Pike, Memphis arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II Meth, possession of Schedule IV, obstruction of officers and obstruction by giving false information.
Twanda Diane Jeffries, 46, of 4912 Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Loretta Shavonne Tate, 36, of 700 East 51st Street, Chattanooga arrested for criminal trespass.
Amy Michelle Leming, 45, of 37 Fine Street, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing plate with intent to misrepresent, driving while license suspended, driving while registration suspended and no proof of insurance.
Romello C. Harper, 22, of 6317 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of loitering and prowling and obstruction of officers.
Cordarius Dewuan Miller, 23, of 1506 Roanoke Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 21
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
Overtaking and passing: 1
Suspended registration: 1
License required: 5
Hands free required: 2
Headlight requirements: 2
Following too closely: 2
Tail light requirements: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Proof of insurance required: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
No passing zones: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Seat belt violations: 7
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Furnishing to, purchasing for, or possession by persons under 21: 1
Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Impeding traffic flow: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Public drunkenness: 1