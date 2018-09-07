Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Aug. 17-23, 2018
Seneca Katz, 21, of 365 Ardis Loop, Ringgold arrested for disorderly conduct.
Joseph Dawayne Smith, 25, of 179 Westside Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering a child under 14 years of age while DUI, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Cherity Hope Farmer, 20, of 436 East Fork Lane, Crawford, TN arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Aly S. Ensley, 22, of 330 Camp Jordan Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Hallie Marie Reed, 18, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of cancelled registration, driving without a license, failure to yield and no insurance.
Samantha Gayla Reed, 39, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charge of permitting unlawful operation of vehicle.
Randy Joe LeCroy, 57, of 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Michael David Mohr, 27, of 127 Ridgecrest Circle, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
Deasia Shilee Brewer, 21, of 3421 Clio Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 8
Suspended registration: 2
License required: 2
Failure to change name and/or address: 1
Following too closely: 3
Window tint violations: 3
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 1
Proof of insurance required: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
Vehicle turning left: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Seat belt violations: 11
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and vulgar language: 3
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 2
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 7
Public drunkenness: 1
Requiring or permitting unlawful operation of vehicle: 1
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Aug. 24-30, 2018
Brianna Nichole Melton, 21, of 3421 Primm Lane, Hoover, AL arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and expired registration.
Noah Nicholas, 23, of 44 Orchard Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
Edward Eugene Morris, 35, of 26 Lillian Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and outstanding warrant.
Danny Wayne Shirley, 32, of 95 Everglades Blvd., Rossville arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Alexus Montasia Moore, 20, of 16 Norris Street, Summerville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Tansi A. Prichard, 48, of 2089 McCallie Ferry Road, Soddy Daisy arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, expired registration and following too closely.
Ashley Nicole Sheffield, 23, of 5516 Russel Avenue, Eastman, GA arrested on charges of interference with custody intrastate and obstruction of officers.
Lee Christopher Harbin, 26, of 273 S. Center Street, Rossville arrested for loitering and prowling.
Patrick Joseph Pitsch, 41, of 1880 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Springs arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, fugitive and theft by shoplifting.
Shannon Jo Decorse, 44, of 1880 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Springs arrested on charges of fugitive and failure to appear.
Edward Tyrone Hardnett, 27, of 1106 Carline Road, Rossville arrested for failure to appear.
Raymond Glenn Curvin, 40, of 807 Summit Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and tag light requirement.
John Marshall Hartley, 54, of 26 Travis Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
Joe Lee Lynn, 45, of 222 Betsy Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, tag light required and tail light required.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 17
Tag light requirement: 1
Tail light requirement: 2
Manner of riding motorcycle: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Failure to use hands-free method: 2
Texting while driving: 1
Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus: 1
Suspended registration: 2
Following too closely: 5
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 4
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Proof of insurance required: 1
Flashing red or yellow signals: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
Seat belt violations: 3
Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 11
Public drunkenness: 1