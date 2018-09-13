Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2018
Alexus Cierra Dawn Reeves, 20, of 759 Jones Road, Chickamauga, arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Austin Dean De La Garza, 17, of 43 Deakins Drive, Ringgold, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Christian Gunner Tate, 17, of 72 Ed Winters Lane, Ringgold, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
David Chase Bennett, 17, of 74 Henry Drive, Ringgold, arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, tag light violation and violation of license class.
Anthony De La Garza, 43 Deakins Drive, Ringgold, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Leigh Cross, 29, of 506 Brookhaven Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on a charge of possession of Schedule II drugs/cocaine.
Matthew Ross Kittrell, 25, of 15170 SF River Road, Milwaukie, OR, arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Joanna Danielle Brasel, 19, of 558 Carrol Drive, Rossville, arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, child safety restraints, endangering the lives of multiple children while driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
David Victor Beitz, 24, of 2030 Dunwoody Road, Lafayette, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Ryan Lee Ott, 27, of 27 Old Miller Road, Signal Mountain arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident and operation of an unsafe vehicle.
Lauren Leigh Hixson, 59, of 2101 Dugan Avenue, Chattanooga, arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Kelly Hudson, 33, of 81 East 17th Street, Chattanooga, arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Danny Lloyd Lowrance, 36, of 142 Nowaka Avenue, Rossville, arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Andrea Idanaissa Wells, 22, of 502 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, arrested on a probation violation.
Jacob Christian Grant, 20, of 20 Dogwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, arrested on a probation violation.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 12
License required: 4
Instruction permits and temporary licenses: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 6
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Restricted licenses: 1
Tail light requirement: 1
Manner of riding bicycle; carrying more than one person: 1
Lamps and other equipment on bicycles: 1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Duty of driver to stop at, or return to, scene of accident: 1
Driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags: 1
Reckless driving: 1
Failure to use hands-free method: 2
Window tint violations: 1
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 2
Suspended registration: 2
Following too closely: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 2
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Proof of insurance required: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Seat belt violations: 18
Possession of marijuana: 5
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 8
Public drunkenness: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 6