Kelly Ann Coffelt, 61, of 14 Clara Drive, Ringgold arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Stephen James Gilliam, 29, of 212 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane and open container.
Zaakari Scott Webb, 45, of 5524 Sunset Drive, Rising Fawn, arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Kavin Lynn Snider, 36, of 108 Banard Circle, Dayton, TN arrested on charges of driving suspended and headlight requirements.
Bryan Deshawn Williams, 26, of 705 Cate Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding and outstanding warrant.
Clinton Gregory Broadrick, 25, of 354 Dietz Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent/conceal the identity of vehicle, driving on suspended license and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Joe Coleman Fletcher, 64, of 1729 Keith Road, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple battery.
Brandon Riley Speck, 17, of 1314 ½ Kelly Street, Rossville arrested for disorderly conduct.
Alexis Grace Brannon, 17, of 193 Marbletop Road, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Carter Todd, 44, of 256 Elm Avenue, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while revoked, improper turn and possession of schedule II.
Amber Marie Randolph, 20, of 60 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to use turn signal, improper transfer of tag and no valid insurance.
Nathan Scott Huff, 34, of 839 Chestnut Hill Road, Crossville, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to use turn signal.
Angela Demetia Durham, 51, of MM #3 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold arrested for criminal trespass.
Cody Ryan Cox, 27, of 726 Henderson Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.
Le Christopher Harbin, 25, of 185 Wilson Cove Lane, Ringgold arrested for driving on suspended.
William Edward Lough, 21, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and windshield requirements.
Willie Henry Lawton, 56, of 2605 44th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Zaakari Scott Webb, 45, of 5524 Sunset Drive, Rising Fawn arrested for theft by taking.
Michael Patrick Voelkl, 34, of 110 Park Lake Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of schedule II.
John Mark Chastain, 30, of 24 Noal Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, headlight requirements and possession of marijuana.
Stacy Marie Kirby, 40, of 12 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Robert David Kellis, 40, of 333 Sioux Trail, Ringgold arrested for loitering and prowling.
Luis Fernando Vargas Bautista, 20, of 41 19th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving without valid license and tag light violation.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 12
Reporting theft, loss, or mutilation of plates or decals: 1
License required: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
Defective/unsafe windshields and windshield wipers: 1
Following too closely: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Headlight requirements: .1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 9
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle: 1
Spotlights, fog lights, and auxiliary lights: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 11
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
Possession of marijuana: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Dumping, littering on public or private property: 1
Proof of insurance required: 3
Failure to exercise due care: 4
Tail lights: 1
Suspended registration: 5
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 3
Seat belt violations: 4
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 2