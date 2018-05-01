Kenneth Tony Hamill, 31, of 7 Chickamauga Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of failure to report accident resulting in damage, no proof of insurance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
Andrew Jason Morgan, 32, of 2403 Capri Drive, Knoxville arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and improper transfer of tag.
Michael Andrew Ferney, 30, of 11730 Birchwood Pike, Harrison arrested for theft by deception.
Lusiano Jusino Pardo, 42, of 912 East Gizzard Street, Tullahoma, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and impeding traffic flow.
Brandon Alex Matherly, 25, of 37 Apple Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
John Carl Fitch, 43, of 307 McConnell Street, Knoxville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirement.
Justin Blaine Barnes, 30, of 3955 Butter Road, Kingston, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
Adam Lee Abbott, 31, of 3103 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, affixing to misrepresent and tire requirements.
Levi Michael Crabtree, 20, of 130 Janet Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana.
William Dereck Swafford, 37, of 205 California Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and open container.
Brittany Lea Defoor, 31, of 984 Debbie Lane, Ringgold arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Randy Joe Lecroy, 56, of 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga arrested for public drunk.
Ronnie Lee Steele, 58, of 80 Ashley Lauren Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and duty to report upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 5
Drivers to exercise due care: 1
Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 4
Following too closely: 1
Vehicle turning left: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
Designation of emergency vehicles: 2
Possession of marijuana: 2
Striking an unattended vehicle: 2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating a vehicle: 1
Proof of insurance required: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 3
Failure to obey authorized person(s) directing traffic: 2
Tire requirements: 1
Public drunkenness: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 1
Impeding traffic flow: 1
Tail lights: 1
Suspended registration: 1
Seat belt violations: 4
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1