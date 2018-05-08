Daniel Jacob McDonald, 29, of 7216 River Run Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirements.
Joseph Dennis Morgan, 32, of 2342 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Frankie Clarence Parsons, 24, of 10278 Loma Cita Lane, Ooltewah arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Kyle Wade Davis, 28, of 207 Jacobs Road, Rossville arrested on charges of cruelty to children, endangering the life of a child while driving under the influence and driving under the influence of multiple substances.
Alexis Europa Frazier, 32, of 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga arrested on charges of brake light requirements and driving with suspended license.
Heather Nicole Brown, 17, of 1004 Park Lake Road, Rossville arrested for possession of marijuana.
Cordarius Dewuan Miller, 23, of 1506 Roanoke Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for possession of marijuana.
William Michael Crawley, 38, of 541 Cedar Glen Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of outstanding warrant, loitering or prowling and theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
Kyle Lea Light, 20, of 926 County Road 789, Ider, AL arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Willie D. Foster, 70, of 146 Cemetery Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of forgery.
Brian Keith Goolesby, 20, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Shaun Pattrick Sisk, 28, of 410 Donaldson Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of criminal attempt theft by taking.
Anthony Dustin Hall, 34, of 2405 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, headlight requirement and operation of unregistered vehicle.
Ulises Villalpando Ramos, 28, of 105 Wheeler Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of failure to obtain a GA tag, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.
Brandon Scott Johnson, 27, of 307 Park Street, Rossville arrested on charges of failure to exercise due care, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance and suspended registration.
Caitlin Marie Brock, 26, of 37 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving suspended, no insurance and suspended registration.
Clarencio Gabriel Holmes, 24, of 80 Hargraves Road, Rossville arrested for driving suspended.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 7
Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 4
Suspended registration: 3
Proof of insurance required: 4
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
Following too closely: 3
Failure to exercise due care: 3
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
Brake lights and turn signals required: 1
Defective/unsafe tires: 1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating a vehicle: 1
Possession of marijuana: 3
When lighted headlights & other lights required: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 4
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Headlight requirements: 1