Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest/booking report for Jan. 10-16
Lakeasha Ann Garner, 48, of 1418 Carousel Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Charles Edward Holland, 44, of 1955 Pascal Drive, Knoxville arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Randel Lynn Crane, 18, of 1497 Millwee Hollow Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to use hands-free device.
William Jeffrey Holcomb, 49, of 1704 Cannon Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the life of a child while DUI and failure to yield.
Michelle Tara Hall, 28, of 37 Williams Street, Ringgold arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kristin Shea Mcgee, 31, of 114 Alpine Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of cruelty to children 3rd or subsequent offense and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Charles Anthony Romans, 45, of 237 Bell Court, Chickamauga arrested on charges of obstruction and theft by shoplifting.
Jason Alexander Reile, 38, of 28 Stone Edge Court, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Esgar Vicente Perucho, 23, of 4204 12th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
Cobey Allen Snowden, 28, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Clayton E. Duff, 21, of 3 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of forgery and possession of marijuana.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 5
License required: 2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 2
Following too closely: 1
Proof of insurance required: 3
Suspended registration: 2
Seatbelt violations: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Failure to obey traffic control device: 1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 4