In recent months, the city of Fort Oglethorpe has organized and deemed a lot of old equipment as surplus, and has now announced a big sale of said equipment for later this month.
After designating three vehicles and an old trailer as surplus earlier in the month, the board added more items to its list during the Jan. 28 City Council meeting.
“We’re requesting this authorization to surplus two Ford Crown Victoria patrol cars,” said Public Utilities Director Phil Parker. “They’ve actually been out of service for a number of years and we’ve used them at the shop to take parts off of to repair cars that have been kept in service.”
Parker explained that all the serviceable parts have pretty much been deduced from the vehicles, and that they probably wouldn’t garner much of a return.
“These are pretty much down to a skeleton,” Parker said. “We will probably haul them off for scrap because if we put them online, a couple of hundred dollars may be all we’ll get out of them. There’s nothing left virtually.”
Parker also mentioned an air compressor and announced an online auction sale slated for Feb. 19.
“The surplus air compressor is a unit we’ve had; it hasn’t been in service for over 10 years,” Parker explained. “We will put that on GovDeals.com to sell it. Right now, we have a sale scheduled for Feb. 19.
Parker said he’ll more than likely have another batch of items needing approval during the next meeting, so to have them on the list for the Feb. 19 sale.
“Next meeting, I should have substantially more equipment or items,” Parker said. “The police department has a list of a lot of confiscated property that I will bring to the council at the next meeting and try to have everything ready for the sale on the 19th.”
The board unanimously approves deeming the vehicles and air compressor as surplus inventory.