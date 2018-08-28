Fort Oglethorpe recently paid two invoices related to its water: one for Environmental Protection Division (EPD) testing and the other for usage overages to the city of Chattanooga, Tenn.
On Aug. 13, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker explained that the two bills are part of an annual process and would total over $14,000.
“For the testing, this is an annual invoice we receive from EPD for the time period July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, and it is for the testing of disinfectant byproducts in our drinking water, as well as lead and copper sampling as required by EPD,” Parker explained. “They require that we send it to their laboratory or another certified lab.”
Parker said his department has sought out other certified labs, but that he was unsuccessful in years past finding a cheaper option.
“In our past history of searching out other certified labs. … It would actually be more costly,” he said. “This invoice is for $6,600 to Georgia EPD.”
In addition to the mandated testing, Parker said usage was recently re-calculated by the city of Chattanooga, which handles Fort Oglethorpe’s wastewater.
“Annually, the city of Chattanooga, when they complete their end-of-the-year, they figure out what the costs were for the year and at the end of that we either get a rebate or we get billed for excess,” Parker explained. “This has been the process for several years.”
Like the testing, Parker said there isn’t much the city can do about the bills.
“It’s required by federal law for them to balance the system out and to spray the cost proportionately across all the satellite systems,” he said. “So this year, the ‘truing up’ of our costs is $8,178.86.”