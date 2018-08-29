Over the past few months, Fort Oglethorpe residents and businesses have seen a rise in water and sewer rates, a trend that has a local pastor concerned about his church’s monthly bill.
During the Aug. 13 City Council meeting, Anchor of Hope Baptist Church Pastor Brian Haney expressed his concern about the huge bills his church has been accumulating, and asked the city to help with the matter if possible.
“I’m here tonight as the voice and a steward of our church,” Haney said. “I've had one extreme headache besides Baptists, and that is our water bill. It is out of control.”
Haney says he met with City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins and Public Utilities Director Phil Parker a few days prior to addressing the City Council.
“It is highway robbery… something must be done,” Haney said.
Haney says he gets a courtesy call each month when the church’s use is excessive, but that the bill had tripled since last year.
“We’ve paid some astronomical water bills,” Haney said. “Our latest bill was a normal water bill for June and it was a $48 water bill, and then our sewer was $173.43. That’s triple (what it was).”
Haney claims some recent pressure washing took place at the church, which resulted in a high sewer charge “even though none of the water went into the sewer system.”
“Our water bill for that particular month was $327. … Our water bill was $70, and then our sewer was $256,” he explained. “I understand it’s being farmed out to Chattanooga, but before it goes even higher, I’d like to ask you guys to please help us citizens of Fort Oglethorpe.”
In May 2017, the city struck a new agreement with the city of Chattanooga for treatment of wastewater. That contract included higher fees for overages, which prompted the city to raise rates by 15 percent.
Last year when the all the increases took effect per the contract agreement, Mayor Earl Gray acknowledged that upset customers could be a result.
“This thing with Chattanooga, I'm sorry to say, is only going to get worse,” Gray said in October after the city paid Chattanooga over $300,000 in reassessed fees for 2015 and 2016. “They (city of Chattanooga) are under so many mandates from the state, and they're just passing it down. We're simply trying to stay in compliance. Unfortunately, we're at Chattanooga's mercy.”