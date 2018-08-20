City staff in Fort Oglethorpe has been cleaning up around City Hall and other shops lately, and has declared numerous items as surplus.
During both July City Council meetings, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker gave a rundown of various items that the city will look to get rid of through online auctions and donations.
“The list of property is mostly office furniture in this case,” Parker said on July 9. “There are some items from the police department, property they’re no longer using. There’s a police vehicle, and some older stuff we found that we’ll want to get off the property. We’re looking for authorization to put the items as surplus and planning for a sale through Aug. 31.
Surplus items sold by municipalities and government agencies are generally done auction style on GovDeals.com.
Parker added that there are even beds, end tables, table lamps, wall pictures in frames, and other items on the list.
“It’s just stored in old offices at City Hall,” Parker explained. “It’s just in a pile right now. It’s just been around a while.”
On July 23, Parker again got approval from the council to not only declare more surplus items, but to also make a donation to a local elementary school in need of furniture.
“We’re requesting additional items to the surplus; a firearms training simulator that the police department has determined to be obsolete, a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was confiscated, and three book shelves,” Parker said. “We’d like to donate two of the bookshelves to Westside Elementary School.”
After the board unanimously approved the donation, Councilman Derek Rogers applauded Parker and staff for sorting through all the property and weeding out the surplus.
“You’re really cleaning this place up,” Rogers said.
“We’re trying to,” Parker replied.